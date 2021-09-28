Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.06.

EPRT opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

