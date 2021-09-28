Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $118,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

