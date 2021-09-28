Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Esquire Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

ESQ stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $218.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 129,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 57,089 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.