Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $229.60 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

