Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 83.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,286,000 after buying an additional 114,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 149.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

