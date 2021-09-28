Ergoteles LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 28.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 52,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

