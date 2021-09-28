Ergoteles LLC Raises Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,025 shares of company stock worth $47,752,727. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $79.64 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

