Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 166,868 Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 166,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Bank of Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 8.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $258.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

