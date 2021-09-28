Ergoteles LLC Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,095,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 85,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 550,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $145.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.