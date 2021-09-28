Ergoteles LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $282.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

