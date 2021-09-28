Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,133 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.