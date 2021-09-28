Ergoteles LLC Cuts Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,600 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 126,175 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 55,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after buying an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

