Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 42,420 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852,735 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 149.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.