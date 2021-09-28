Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 16,563 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management increased its position in NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

