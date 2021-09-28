Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 346,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.19% of GCM Grosvenor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $4,137,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $1,700,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 249,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.06. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

