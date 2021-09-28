Ergoteles LLC Acquires 102,133 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 289.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,133 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SLM by 0.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

