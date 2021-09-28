Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mattel, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mattel in a report released on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

MAT opened at $19.43 on Monday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,465,000 after buying an additional 516,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,735,000 after purchasing an additional 480,572 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,107 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,966,000 after acquiring an additional 310,333 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

