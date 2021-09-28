Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.28 for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $255.55 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $117.78 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

