Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $100,000 Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRSP opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

