Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Equifax by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after acquiring an additional 904,198 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,834,000 after acquiring an additional 383,441 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.35.

EFX stock opened at $262.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.62 and its 200 day moving average is $234.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

