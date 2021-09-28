Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

