Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $365.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $369.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

