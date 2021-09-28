Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,422 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.77 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

