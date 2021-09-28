Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,481 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

GLW stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

