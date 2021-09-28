Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $522,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Comcast by 283.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Comcast by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.