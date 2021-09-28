Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 928 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3,932.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 123,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

