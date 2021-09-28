EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,892 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

EOG traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. 206,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,311. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

