Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGI. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RGI stock opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $131.66 and a 12-month high of $194.96.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

