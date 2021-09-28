Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,330 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,864,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,615,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,611,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 172,004 shares of company stock worth $7,222,155 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

