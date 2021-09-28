Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $634,000 Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

