Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

