Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

ENPH stock opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 121.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

