Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th. Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EPAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

