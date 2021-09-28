Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.