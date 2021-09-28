Elrond Price Reaches $213.82 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and $149.13 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $213.82 or 0.00511529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00158593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00041208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,472,885 coins and its circulating supply is 19,506,759 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

