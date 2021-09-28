Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,204,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

