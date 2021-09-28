EDUCare (EKT) Trading Down 35.5% Over Last 7 Days

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $1.55 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00163873 BTC.

EKT is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

