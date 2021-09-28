Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Down to $57.84

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.84, but opened at $55.67. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 9,198 shares traded.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

