EDC Blockchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,059.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $289,734.11 and $1,059.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.89 or 1.00156919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00087557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001461 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002370 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.