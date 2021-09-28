Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Shares Down 1.9%

Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) shares traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.15. 43,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 78,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Ecoark Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

