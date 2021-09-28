EasyFi Market Cap Tops $10.75 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $884,643.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00010089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00122275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043502 BTC.

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

