Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $173.68 and last traded at $173.69. 3,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 321,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.13.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

