Drexel Morgan & Co. Sells 5,645 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Drexel Morgan & Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,426. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

