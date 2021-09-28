Drexel Morgan & Co. Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Drexel Morgan & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,234. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $248.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

