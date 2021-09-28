Drexel Morgan & Co. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $62.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.