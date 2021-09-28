Drexel Morgan & Co. Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Drexel Morgan & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.01. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

