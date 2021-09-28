Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Now Covered by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DPRO opened at $3.83 on Monday. Draganfly has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $16.70.

Draganfly

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

