DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $51.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock valued at $269,476,131. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.