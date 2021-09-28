Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,177,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204,667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $1,833,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Dover by 4.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.58. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

