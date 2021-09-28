Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will post $26.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $27.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $103.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $143.20 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCBO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -298.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Docebo by 67.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

